HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0045

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $242,115.70 and approximately $5,836.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

