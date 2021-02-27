HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,349.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $392.85 million and $41,349.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002161 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002543 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005713 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

