Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $105.48 million and approximately $207,112.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00369425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

