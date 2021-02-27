Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.42. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 184,390 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37.

About Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

