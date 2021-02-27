Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after buying an additional 1,102,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after buying an additional 569,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

HRTX stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

