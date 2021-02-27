Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 517.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,595 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.56 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

