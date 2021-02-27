HEX (HEX) One Day Volume Tops $4.25 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, HEX has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One HEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $4.25 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00075004 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a coin. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

