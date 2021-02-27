HOQU (HQX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. HOQU has a total market cap of $257,770.98 and approximately $1.44 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00703034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00026867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039943 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

