Howdoo (UDOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00691614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

