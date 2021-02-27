HP (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%.

HPQ traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,387,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,603. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

