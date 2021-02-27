HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$69,000.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,065,860.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,900 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

HPQ traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,233. The firm has a market cap of C$344.84 million and a PE ratio of -655.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.