Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB opened at $177.51 on Friday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

