Hudson Executive Investment (NASDAQ:HEC) vs. AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head-To-Head Survey

Hudson Executive Investment (NASDAQ:HEC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hudson Executive Investment and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Executive Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 102.23%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Hudson Executive Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Executive Investment and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Executive Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.75 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.54

Hudson Executive Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Hudson Executive Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Executive Investment and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Executive Investment N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Hudson Executive Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

