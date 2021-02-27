Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 26,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 114,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HECCU. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter valued at $9,341,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 110,887 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 557,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,401 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

