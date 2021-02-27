Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $60,828.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00703034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00026867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039943 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

