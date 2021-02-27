Humanscape Market Capitalization Hits $19.88 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $19.88 million and $63,967.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00731847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042258 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

