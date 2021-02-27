Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.81

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.81 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.26). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.27), with a volume of 3,191,374 shares.

The company has a market cap of £72.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

