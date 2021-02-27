Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading Down 14.5%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 12,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 18,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

