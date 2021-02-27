HUNT Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $15.21 million and $16.62 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.16 or 0.00471937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00069208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00078278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00080808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00462492 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

