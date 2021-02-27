Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 57,839 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.