Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Tops $3.05 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $16.32 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $1.57 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

