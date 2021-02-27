HUSD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $708.12 million and $1.55 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.64 or 0.00737983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00029396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00042149 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 707,936,477 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

