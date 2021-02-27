Hxro Price Tops $0.31 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $70.58 million and approximately $979,785.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.71 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00035305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042682 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

