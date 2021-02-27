Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.77% of Hyatt Hotels worth $57,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $7,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,588 shares of company stock worth $7,550,395. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.