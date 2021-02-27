Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00054577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00692605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00027487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00032133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00058940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00039301 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

