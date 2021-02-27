HyperDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,335.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $70,335.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00480815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00080766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.56 or 0.00486286 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

