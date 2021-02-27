HyperQuant (HQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,565.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $29,548.13 and $2,565.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00693579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039431 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

