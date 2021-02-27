IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1,209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $244.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

