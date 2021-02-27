ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

ICFI opened at $83.45 on Friday. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

