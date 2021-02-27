ichi.farm Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.16 or 0.00471937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00069208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00078278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00080808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00462492 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

