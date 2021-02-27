ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. ICU Medical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.50-7.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

ICU Medical stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.50. 242,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.86. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $158.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

