Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $10.14 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $244,858.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be bought for about $10.14 or 0.00021810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00487390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00071928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00079866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00081686 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.33 or 0.00495430 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,161,492 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

