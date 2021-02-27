IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $2,958.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00484239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00070148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00056679 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00700369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00026954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006724 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

