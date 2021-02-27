Ignis Market Cap Hits $65.52 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Ignis has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignis has a total market cap of $65.52 million and approximately $28.01 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.00486375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00072718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00080720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00082696 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00503064 BTC.

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

