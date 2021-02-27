Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 10,220 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 16.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.