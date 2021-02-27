Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 11,571 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 253.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

