Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,909 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $447.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

