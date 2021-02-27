Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 32,356 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Discovery by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $45.00 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

