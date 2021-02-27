Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,136 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 146,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,475,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.96 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

