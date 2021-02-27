Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 45,621 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 370.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,621 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

