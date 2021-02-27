Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,059 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

