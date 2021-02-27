Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,840 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 219.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.78. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

