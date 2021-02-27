Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 8,186 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 139,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 38,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 110,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

