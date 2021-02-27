Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

