Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 551.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

