Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 218.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

