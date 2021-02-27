Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 58,117 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,117 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $47,980,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Vistra by 11.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vistra by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

