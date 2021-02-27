Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 6,388 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR opened at $167.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

