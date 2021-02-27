Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $736.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $774.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

