Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OneMain by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in OneMain by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in OneMain by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.68%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

